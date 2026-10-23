The holiday season can be a time of celebration and joy, but for many, it can also bring feelings of grief, loneliness, uncertainty and other challenges. First Presbyterian Church of Brandon will offer an opportunity for those carrying such burdens to find comfort and encouragement before the Advent season begins.

The church will host a Service of Comfort and Hope on Saturday, November 14, at 1 p.m. in its softly lit sanctuary at 121 Carver Ave. in Brandon.

The special service is designed for anyone who may be experiencing grief, illness, loneliness, family estrangement, financial hardship, job loss or other difficult circumstances. The afternoon will provide an opportunity to step away from the demands of the season, reflect and find a sense of peace and hope.

Led by the church’s Stephen Ministry, with support from its Worship and Member Care ministries, the service will feature gentle music, Scripture readings, prayer and time for quiet reflection. Organizers hope the welcoming setting will provide a compassionate space where people can simply be present and take a moment to breathe.

“Our hope is that this service will offer a meaningful opportunity for people to pause, reflect and experience God’s comfort as they enter the Advent and Christmas season,” said Dawn Trattner. “Whether someone is grieving the loss of a loved one, facing illness, struggling with family relationships or carrying another burden, we want them to know they are not alone. We hope everyone who attends leaves with a renewed sense of hope and peace.”

The service is open to anyone in the community, regardless of church affiliation. Organizers emphasize that attendees do not need to be members of First Presbyterian Church of Brandon to participate.

The 1 p.m. start time was intentionally selected to make the service more accessible to those who may prefer not to drive after dark, particularly during a season when evenings arrive earlier.

The Service of Comfort and Hope reflects the church’s commitment to caring for both its congregation and the broader Brandon community. By creating a quiet space for prayer, reflection and encouragement, organizers hope the gathering will remind those facing difficult circumstances that they do not have to navigate the season alone.

For more information, contact First Presbyterian Church of Brandon at 813-689- 4597 or visit https://fpcbrandon.org/.