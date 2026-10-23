Aspiring actors and performers will have an opportunity to learn from an entertainment industry veteran when MacBeth & Cheese, the performing arts program at Brandon Performing Arts, presents a one-day Acting Masterclass with Ken Eulo on Saturday, November 7.

The workshop will take place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Brandon Performing Arts Center, located at 225 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon.

Eulo brings more than three decades of experience in theater, film and television to the masterclass. His career has taken him from Broadway to Hollywood, where he has worked alongside notable performers including Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Rip Torn, Geraldine Page, Betty Grable and Ray Milland.

An actor, writer, director and teacher, Eulo began teaching acting at the Courtyard Playhouse, one of New York’s longest-running Off-Broadway theaters. His training has also included working with influential acting teachers and directors Robert Lewis, Lee Strasberg and Elia Kazan.

The hands-on masterclass is designed for performers at a variety of experience levels, whether they are new to acting, returning to the stage or looking to strengthen their existing skills.

Participants will explore acting techniques and scene study through practical exercises designed to encourage natural emotional responses. The workshop also will include theater games and improvisation focused on spontaneity, creativity, voice, energy and emotional expression.

Character development will be another key component, with participants learning how to approach roles and create believable characters for stage, film, television and digital media.

The day will also emphasize performance skills, confidence and authentic connection with fellow performers.

To provide a focused learning environment, participation is limited to 15 people. Tuition is $250 and includes the full day of instruction with Eulo. Directors who would like to observe the workshop without participating may attend free of charge.

Early registration is encouraged. For more information or to reserve a spot, visit https://macbethandcheese.com/.

MacBeth & Cheese is part of Brandon Performing Arts and works to bring live performing arts opportunities and experiences to the local community.