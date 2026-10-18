By Dale Bliss

Heroes come from all walks of life and are often recognized for the extraordinary things they do. But there is another kind of mighty hero — the children who face serious illnesses with courage and strength. For Tina Downing, founder of Small But Mighty Heroes, these children and their families have become the focus of her life’s work.

Downing and her volunteers are dedicated to supporting young patients, their siblings and their families by offering encouragement, comfort and moments of happiness during difficult times.

Downing’s journey began when she decided to invest 6 percent of her salary in helping local children with illnesses.

“A little blue-eyed boy with a love for Thomas the Train is what prompted me to start Small But Mighty Heroes,” Downing explained.

Supporting this little “hero” would change her life forever.

“The images of what he endured are burned into my memory,” she continued.

Seeing the reality of what cancer asks children and their families to endure, Downing knew she could not simply walk away.

“I could not walk away from that experience and simply return to life as it was,” she said.

“I knew I had to do something with the love, the pain and the fire it left in me,” she explained. “Blakely is forever a part of why I started. Every family we stand beside is why I keep going.”

As Downing became more connected with children and families facing serious illnesses, she wanted to do more than offer support.

She wanted to bring smiles and moments of joy during a time often filled with fear and uncertainty.

Downing began reaching out to families to learn what they needed. One of the organization’s signature efforts is the Hero Box, a special package filled with gifts and comfort items for children battling cancer. Their siblings receive Sidekick Boxes to remind them that they, too, are an important part of the journey.

“This work has deepened my purpose and strengthened my determination to keep showing up,” Downing said. “Every family deserves to know they do not have to carry this along. I want my sons to see that compassion is something we practice. We lead by example when we turn caring intoaction.”

Founded in 2017, Small But Mighty Heroes serves families in Florida and Missouri. Volunteers can help prepare Hero Boxes, fundraise, participate in events and support the organization through community involvement.

For more information, visit https://smallbutmightyheroes.org/, call 813-772-4584 or email info@smallbutmightyheroes.org.