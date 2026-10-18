By Dale Bliss

With cool crisp mornings and afternoons mixed with warm sunshine and a slight tingling aroma of roasting marshmallows in the air while blanketed with golden shades of fall hues — crimson reds, bright golds, deep plums and goldens greens — you know that fall has taken its place for another year. It’s the season of sweet and smooth caramel candied apples, warm piping cider, hot chocolate with peppermint sticks (or cinnamon, whichever you prefer) and those special, freshly baked recipes to welcome friends and family in for a visit.

Bay Life Church, located at 1017 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon, will be holding its annual Fall Fest on Sunday, October 25, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. for families throughout Hillsborough County. There will be games, a photo booth, music, candy and snacks. The theme this year will be Bill and Barb’s Building Boot Camp and Family Quest, with a ‘Playful Building-brick’ look for an evening of family fun.

Stephen Strough, communications director, said, “At its heart, Fall Fest is simply a chance for our neighbors to come together and enjoy a great night out.”

Strough continued, “It takes about 400 volunteers to put on Fall Fest every year. Running games, check-ins, the photo booth, the Family Quest and more. We still have spots to fill, and anyone interested can sign up at baylife.org/ffvolunteer.”

“As communications director, I get to help tell the story of Fall Fest. The best part, though, is watching about 400 people from our church family give up their evening to serve our neighbors. It’s a great picture of what the church is supposed to be: a light and a source of hope in the community,” Strough explained.

He continued, “I love the look on kids’ faces when they walk onto campus and see everything lit up. The hundreds upon hundreds of pounds of candy, the laughter you hear all throughout the Family Quest, seeing our whole community come together for a great night. I also love the family photo booth.”

Strough gets to take photos and videos of the major events throughout the year! He loves the family photo booth.

“I’ve gotten to watch so many of our families grow up over the years. Every family gets a free photo, and for some of them it’s the only family picture they take all year,” he said.

Bay Life Church will be accepting candy donations through October 25. Donations may be brought to the donation boxes in the lobby on Sunday morning during services or taken to the church offices during business hours.