Sidney O’Sullivan is a product of Hillsborough County Public Schools. She went to Bevis Elementary School as a student of Tricia Simonsen, who was her principal. She proceeded to Randall Middle School, Newsome High School and then earned her bachelor’s in elementary education at the University of South Florida.

“I have been teaching for nine years, only ever working at Valrico Elementary School under the wonderful lead of Mrs. Simonsen,” O’Sullivan said. “Besides being a teacher, I am mom to the best 5-year-old son, Connor,who also attends Valrico Elementary. I also sing live music on the weekends in our community at some local spots as well.”

O’Sullivan loves working with her students and growing relationships with each child.

“Our classroom always feels like one big family full of love, acceptance and learning,” she said. “It’s inspiring to watch the ‘magic’ happen when these young minds grow. They teach me so much about resilience and how each and every one of them is capable of amazing things. It’s a profession that certainly leaves your heart bursting.”

O’Sullivan recently became Valrico Elementary’s Teacher of the Year.

“I was in the middle of teaching a math lesson when administration, fellow colleagues and my entire family entered the room clapping and cheering with pom-poms and music,” she said. “My son presented me with a certificate for ‘Teacher of the Year,’ and that’s when Mrs. Simonsen made the announcement to the class that I had been nominated. It was very special to have all of my people there.”

Simonsen couldn’t be prouder of her former student and employee.

“As a principal, moments like this are truly special,” Simonsen said. “Years ago, I had the privilege of serving as Sidney’s principal throughout her elementary years at Bevis Elementary. Today, I am honored to continue serving as her principal while she thrives as an outstanding educator. Watching her journey come full circle, from a Bevis Bronco student to a Valrico Hawk teacher, has been incredibly rewarding. Her recognition as Valrico Teacher of the Year is a well-deserved reflection of her passion for teaching, commitment to students and dedication to our school community. Ms. O’Sullivan exemplifies the very best of our profession, and I’m so proud to celebrate this remarkable achievement with her.”

O’Sullivan’s students were extremely proud of their teacher as well.

“They were so sweet,” she said. “They shared some very kind words and showered me with hugs and congratulations. Valrico Elementary is truly a special place to be. I may be biased, but the faculty, staff and administration here are like no other. I love being a Valrico Hawk.”

Valrico Elementary is located at 609 S. Miller Rd. in Valrico. For more information about the school, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org/o/valrico.