For 55 years, Novemberfest has brought families, friends and neighbors together for a weekend of rides, food, entertainment and fellowship. This year, Nativity Catholic Church and School will celebrate the longtime Brandon tradition from Friday, November 20, through Sunday, November 22.

Held on the grounds of Nativity Catholic Church and School at 705 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon, Novemberfest is a family-friendly carnival featuring amusement rides, food, games and live entertainment. Admission and parking are free, with rides, food and other activities available for purchase throughout the weekend.

The 2026 celebration will open on November 20 at 4 p.m. and continue until 12 Midnight. Saturday’s festivities will run from 11 a.m.-12 Midnight, followed by Sunday’s schedule from 12 Noon-9 p.m. Entertainment will include Soul Circus Cowboys on Friday, adding live music to an evening filled with carnival attractions and activities.

For families planning to enjoy the rides, access is based on height rather than age. Ride tickets and wristbands can be purchased at kiosks or the Ride Kiosk Trailer located on the midway. Fairgoers can choose between a Ride Card, which can be loaded with the desired number of credits, or a $30 wristband.

Ride credits cost $1 each, and there is a one-time $2 activation fee when a Ride Card or wristband is first purchased.

Ride availability and height requirements vary, and families can check individual ride requirements before attending.

Food will also be a major part of the Novemberfest experience, with a variety of options available for purchase throughout the festival.

Organizers noted that all sales for ride vouchers, ride tickets, food vouchers, food tickets and games are final. There are no refunds or rain checks. Some rides may temporarily close because of inclement weather or lightning and will reopen when conditions are safe.

Florida Highway Patrol will be on-site throughout the event to help ensure the safety of guests.

The 55th anniversary also provides an opportunity for local businesses, organizations and families to support Novemberfest through sponsorships. Sponsorships help make the event possible while supporting students at Nativity Catholic School and youth ministry programs at Nativity Catholic Church.

For sponsorship information, contact Therese Alonso at talonso@nativitycatholicchurch.org or 813-681-4608, ext. 2237.