Special Swings is a baseball program designed for children and young adults with special needs. With the support of volunteer buddies, every player has the chance to hit, run the bases, make friends and enjoy being part of a team in a fun, safe and encouraging environment.

Every player is celebrated, every accomplishment matters and every smile is a home run. The event will have vendors on-site to add to the fun. Plus, all proceeds from the event will be donated to the Special Olympics.

The free event takes place at Plant City Stadium on Saturday, October 17. Gates open at 8:30 a.m., and the opening ceremony will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Player registration is open to ages 8-21, and players are organized by age group. No previous baseball experience is required. With the help of volunteer buddies, coaches and local baseball supporters, each player will receive the encouragement and assistance needed to enjoy the game in a fun, safe and welcoming environment.

“The credit for the original vision really belongs to Ryan Gill and his family,” said HCSO and Special Swings President Terry Pittinger. “The idea began developing in 2024-2025 as Ryan and his wife, Kaylie, spent a lot of time around baseball with their sons, Eli and Cutler, who played travel ball. Their family developed a real love for the game, and Ryan began thinking about how we could create that same baseball experience for children with special needs who may not otherwise have the opportunity to take the field.”

The entire community is invited to attend and fill the stadium with encouragement. Families and fans from Plant City, Dover, Lithia, Valrico and surrounding communities are encouraged to come out, cheer for the players and help create the kind of atmosphere every athlete deserves to experience.

“My biggest hope is that every player leaves the stadium feeling like that day was truly for them,” Pittinger said. “Success for us isn’t a score on the scoreboard. It is seeing a player step onto the field who may never have had that opportunity before, hearing their name announced, watching them get a hit or cross home plate and seeing their family and an entire stadium cheering for them.”

Special Swings is actively seeking both players and volunteers. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old to register. Buddies play an important role by helping support and encourage players throughout the day. Families may sign up with a buddy they know, or a buddy can be assigned.

“We also hope Special Swings becomes an annual Plant City tradition,” Pittinger said. “Our goal is for this first event to establish something our community can continue building every year, bringing more players, families, volunteers and organizations together through baseball.”

If you would like to register a play or be a volunteer for Special Swings, you can visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61590230668954 or email Pittinger at info@specialswings.org. Plant City Stadium is located at 1810 S. Park Rd. in Plant City.