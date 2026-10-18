By Amanda Castillo

When Samantha Evensen recognized a need for more reliable pet care in her community, she knew local pet owners needed someone they can count on. With encouragement from a friend, she started Walk the Walk Professional Pet Care 10 years ago as a one person operation. Since then, she has grown it into a professional team that provides dependable pet care and peace of mind for owners throughout our community.

The past decade has brought plenty of changes and challenges for Evensen, from working independently to building a team, but she remains proud that the business has stayed true to its original purpose.

“We are really proud of what we have been able to accomplish the last 10 years, and essentially, as much as we’ve grown, the heart of the business really hasn’t changed.”

That commitment to dependable, personalized care remains central to Walk the Walk Professional Pet Care. The business offers dog walking, pet sitting and in-home pet care throughout the community, helping pet owners feel confident their animals are in good hands when life gets busy.

For Evensen, the job is about more than caring for animals. One of the most rewarding parts is getting to know the pets and their owners, turning everyday visits into lasting relationships within the close knit community she serves.

That personal approach is reflected in the company’s name.

For Evensen, “Walk the Walk” means following through on the promise to provide dependable, quality care for every pet.

“Our slogan is Walk the Walk. It’s not just our name, it’s how we do business. Walk the Walk is our promise to the community, because we are not just talking about giving quality service, we are truly living by that standard,” she said.

For Evensen, there is something special about knowing that every wagging tail and familiar face represents a relationship built on trust. Getting to know each pet and the people who love them has turned routine visits into lasting connections. It’s those relationships that continue to shape Walk the Walk Professional Pet Care and make it more than just a service to the community.

To learn more about Walk the Walk Professional Pet Care, visit www.walkthewalkppc.com or call 813-465-3082.