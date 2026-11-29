As the holiday season approaches, many families bring out Christmas ornaments collected over the years. Each one tells a story, holds a memory or represents a special moment in time. In Brandon, one unique Christmas tradition has been doing something similar for our community: preserving local history, one ornament at a time.

In 1995, New Horizons Group Homes began a special tradition of creating keepsake Christmas ornaments featuring historic landmarks throughout Brandon and the surrounding area. What started as a creative way to celebrate the community’s heritage became a remarkable collection documenting the people, places and businesses that helped shape Brandon.

The project involved more than simply illustrating an old building. Each year, members of the New Horizons Board of Directors and others selected a historic location, researched its history and interviewed individuals who had personal memories of the property. When family members were available, they were also invited to review and approve the ornament design. Local artist and board member Laura Eisenberg brought these stories to life through her illustrations.

The first ornament, released in 1995, featured the James Brandon Homestead, built in 1876 by James H. Brandon, son of community founder John Brandon. Today, that historic home is recognized as Stowers Funeral Home on West Brandon Boulevard.

Over the following years, the collection grew to include many familiar landmarks. Among them were the Brandon Depot, Brandon School, Sharrar’s General Store, Brandon Woman’s Club, Mulrennan Groves, First Baptist Church of Brandon and the James McCabe Theater in Valrico. The 2012 ornament honored the Brandon Chamber of Commerce.

Each ornament represents more than a building or business. It captures a piece of the community’s identity and recognizes the generations of families, entrepreneurs and organizations that helped make Brandon what it is today.

New Horizons Group Homes was established in 1992 by parents, teachers and friends who recognized the need for long-term residential homes for adults with developmental disabilities. Its commitment to community and its creative preservation project left Brandon with a meaningful historical collection.

This Christmas, as we celebrate traditions with family and friends, it is worth remembering that our community has traditions worth preserving too. Historic preservation is not simply about saving old buildings. It is about protecting the stories, memories and connections that give a place its character.

Please contact preservingbrandon@gmail.com for more information.