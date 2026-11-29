CNA Training & Testing Center is expanding into Pasco County with a new health care training, testing and workforce development location scheduled to open in December.

Located at 7916 Evolutions Way, Ste. 101, in Trinity, the new center will serve individuals entering health care and professionals looking to expand their skills.

Students pursuing their CNA license will have access to two nursing assistant pathways: the Standard Nursing Assistant Route and the Nursing Assistant Diploma Program. The diploma program includes handson learning and a clinical externship, giving students the opportunity to apply what they have learned in a health care environment. Additional offerings will include the Phlebotomy Diploma Program, medication technician certification, American Heart Association BLS Provider certification and continuing education for health care professionals.

The Trinity center will also serve as a Prometric CNA and NCCT testing site, bringing instruction, hands-on practice and testing together in one location.

“People enter health care with different goals, and there is more than one way to get started,” said Dr. Vanity Barr-Little, founder and CEO of CNA Training & Testing Center. “Some are looking for a direct entry point into the workforce. Others are gaining experience before nursing school or exploring whether a particular area of health care is right for them. While we offer more than one pathway to become a CNA, I believe there is tremendous value in the Nursing Assistant Diploma Program because students have the opportunity to take what they have learned into a clinical externship and experience patient care in a real health care environment.”

For many students, these programs can provide a direct route into the workforce or be a stepping stone toward larger health care goals. CNA Training & Testing Center brings instruction, hands-on practice, background screening through Reliable Livescan, continuing education and testing together to make that process easier to navigate.

“Health care has many entry points, and not every credential has to be the final destination,” Dr. Barr-Little said. “Sometimes, the value is in gaining experience, learning what type of health care environment fits you and building on that experience as your goals become clearer.”

The Trinity expansion builds on CNA Training & Testing Center’s existing operations in Brandon and extends its health care workforce development model into Pasco County.

About CNA Training & Testing Center

CNA Training & Testing Center is a Tampa Bay health care education and workforce development organization serving individuals entering and advancing within health care. Its offerings include nursing assistant pathways, phlebotomy, medication technician training, American Heart Association BLS Provider certification, continuing education and Prometric CNA, NCCT and NHA testing. Its diploma programs are licensed by the Florida Commission for Independent Education.