The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce (BRCC) proudly celebrated the grand reopening of CALI Riverview with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 15. Chamber members, ambassadors, business leaders and community supporters gathered to recognize this exciting milestone and show their support for a fellow chamber member.

BRCC President Amber Aaron welcomed attendees and thanked everyone for joining the celebration before introducing CALI Riverview owner Robert Migliaro, who shared a few words about the restaurant and its commitment to providing fresh, flavorful and wholesome dining options to the community.





CALI is a health-focused restaurant known for its chef-inspired bowls, pizzas, salads and wraps, all prepared using high-quality, whole ingredients. Guided by its “real food only” philosophy, CALI emphasizes fresh ingredients and thoughtful food preparation, offering antibiotic and hormone-free chicken, grass-fed beef, responsibly sourced seafood and dressings made with 100 percent olive oil.

With a diverse menu designed to accommodate a variety of tastes and dietary preferences, CALI provides a welcoming, casual dining experience where guests can enjoy delicious meals without compromising on quality or nutrition. Following the official ribbon cutting, BRCC Ambassador Amanda Lendenmann presented a special proclamation declaring October 15, 2026, as CALI Riverview Day. The proclamation recognized the restaurant’s grand reopening and its continued commitment to serving the Riverview community.

Following the ceremony, guests enjoyed a delicious lunch provided by CALI, offering attendees the opportunity to experience the restaurant’s fresh, flavorful menu while networking and building relationships with fellow Chamber members and community leaders.

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce congratulates Migliaro and the entire CALI Riverview team on their grand reopening and wishes them continued growth and success. The chamber also extends its appreciation to everyone who attended and helped celebrate this special occasion.

CALI Riverview is located at 11230 Sullivan St. in Riverview. For more information, to explore the menu or to learn more about CALI’s commitment to fresh, wholesome food, visit www.eatatcali.com.