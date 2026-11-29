Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is betting that the best way to survive a Florida summer is at 40 miles per hour, soaking wet.

The park unveiled Simbi Rush, a launched water coaster set to open in 2027, at the IAAPA conference in Orlando. Park officials bill it as North America’s first ride of its kind and the fastest in the world.

The attraction is a centerpiece of the park’s planned $200 million, five-year investment in enhancements, and it answers a request park leaders say they hear often: more ways to cool off during the hottest months.

“Our guests have told us they want more ways to have fun and stay cool, and Simbi Rush will do just that and more,” said Brian Bacica, park president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island. “This ride is unlike anything we have ever done before.”

Bacica said the family-friendly ride is meant for thrill-seekers and families riding together.

Built by MACK Rides, Simbi Rush combines the rapid acceleration and uphill momentum of a roller coaster with the track design, water flow and splash landing of a water slide. A high-energy propulsion system blasts boats forward through two major launches on a journey through the Congo.

The story behind the splash draws on Central African tradition. The ride is named for Simbi, a guardian spirit of water and nature. Riders set out on what seems to be a peaceful cruise across a sacred lake under the spirit’s watch, until the boat is seized by the water and the trip turns to chaos. Guests are left to decide whether they have stirred the spirit’s wrath or fallen for a trick of the lake. The park did not announce an opening date.

Holders of 2027 annual passes will ride Simbi Rush before it opens to the public. During its Black Friday sale, the park is offering passes at up to 60 percent off. Depending on tier, benefits include unlimited admission with no blackout dates, free parking, guest tickets, discounts on food, drinks and merchandise and free Quick Queue access.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay spans 300 acres and includes an AZA-accredited zoo with more than 16,000 animals from over 200 species. The park is owned by United Parks & Resorts Inc.