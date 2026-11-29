It’s been a rough year. Even still, as many of us are stumbling into the season, we are going to force the issue of that old, familiar question: “What can I afford to buy?” Here are some pointers on that question. It starts with making your financial behaviors purposeful — for both short and long-term goals.

Try the ‘January Test’

Before making a purchase on a credit card, ask: “Will I still be comfortable with this payment in January?” You can predict what your payment will be before you make your purchases. Do the math first and know what your limits are. If that purchase interferes too much with that number, put it back.

Be careful with ‘buy now, pay later’ cards. Those are really just credit cards.

Use the Extra Week

Establish a holiday spending number — the amount you can spend without interfering with January’s housing, utilities, groceries, insurances and other obligations. Then, divide that number among gifts, travel, food and entertainment. A great hack is to look for the extra paycheck. Normally, between October and December there is a third paycheck of the month. Use this toward your holiday budget.

Lastly, give yourself permission to spend less than the budget. A holiday budget isn’t a goal to reach. It’s a ceiling. Sometimes, the best things in life are things that require thought and effort. Don’t confuse cost with value.

The best holiday gift you get this year can be what you give yourself: financial peace of mind going into 2027. Spend intentionally. Borrow strategically. Protect January. This way you can bring in 2027 with new financial behaviors and not new financial baggage.

Credit Corner is courtesy of Michael Holmes of Delta Credit Restoration.