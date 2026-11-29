Riddell sales rep and Valrico resident Paul Bilhmeyer helps keep local football teams suited up and ready for game day. He provides football equipment, such as helmets, shoulder pads, football decals and uniforms, to youth groups and high school football programs from Tampa to Naples. He covers sales needs for every high school football program in Hillsborough County.

Paul collects all of the equipment in a Penske truck to recondition after the season. He sends them into the factories to be cleaned, sanitized and repainted. During the season, he will do a lot of maintenance on equipment to make sure that they’re ready in a timely manner for game day, adjusting chin straps, face masks and any parts of the helmet.

The Riddell sales rep said that he sells about 2,000 helmets and 1,500 shoulder pads each year to 226 total accounts. He said that he’s always driving on I-75, running up and down to Sarasota, Naples, Fort Myers, anywhere in Tampa and St. Petersburg to deliver and pick up equipment.

The former football player became an equipment manager at Western Michigan University, where he went to college. After college, he and his wife moved to Florida and launched his 20-year career with Riddell from connections he made at Western Michigan.

His son, Ian Bilhmeyer, played linebacker at Bloomingdale High School last season and is now following in his father’s footsteps as an equipment manager for the Georgia Southern University football program as a freshman.

He said that the most rewarding part is seeing teams that he’s worked with achieve success. He recalls working with Berkeley Prep for a long time and being happy for them when they won a state title. Paul was also thrilled to see that Bloomingdale had its first winning season since 2020 because he has a special connection with the school, as his son is playing football there and his daughter will be attending next year.

Paul loves that his job keeps him involved in athletics, working with the players and the coaches.

“I love their passion and energy,” said Paul. “The thing about sports is that you choose to do it, you don’t have to do it, so everyone out there chooses to be there and participate, which is great.”