The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce (BRCC) proudly celebrated the grand opening of Express Auto Tags of Brandon with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 15 at its new location, 2052 Badlands Dr. in Brandon.

The celebration brought together chamber members, local business leaders, community supporters and special guest Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy Millan to welcome the business to the community and recognize this exciting milestone.





BRCC President Amber Aaron welcomed attendees and thanked everyone for coming out to support a fellow chamber member. She then introduced Flynn Vitale, owner of Express Auto Tags of Brandon, who shared information about the business and its commitment to providing convenient, professional and efficient services to customers throughout the area.

Express Auto Tags of Brandon specializes in vehicle and watercraft registration and title services, offering a convenient solution for individuals and dealerships navigating registration and licensing requirements. With more than 100 years of combined industry experience, the company’s knowledgeable team provides a wide range of services, including vehicle registrations, title transfers, specialty license plates, disabled parking permits, driver’s license services and expedited title processing.

Dedicated to accuracy, efficiency and exceptional customer service, Express Auto Tags of Brandon strives to simplify the registration and title process while helping customers save valuable time. The company also serves dealerships across multiple states, providing experienced assistance with their registration and title needs.





Following the official ribbon cutting, BRCC Honorary Mayor and Ambassador Abraham ‘Abe’ Agosto presented a special proclamation officially declaring October 15, 2026, as Express Auto Tags of Brandon Day, recognizing the business’ grand opening and its investment in the local community.

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce congratulates Vitale and the entire Express Auto Tags of Brandon team on their grand opening and wishes them continued growth and success.

For more information about Express Auto Tags, visit www.autotagagency.net.