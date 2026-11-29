Laura Schilling has been teaching in Hillsborough County for many years, and for the past several years she has been part of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) culinary program at Burns Middle School. What she has accomplished, both inside and outside her classroom, is truly remarkable.

Last year, Schilling wrote and secured a $100,000 grant that completely transformed her classroom kitchen into an amazing learning environment for her students. This year, she secured another grant of nearly $7,000 from Bern’s Steak House to replace her classroom furniture and further enhance the space where her students learn and grow.





“I was an FHA (Future Homemakers of America) member as a student, so establishing our FCCLA chapter three years ago was particularly meaningful,” Schilling said. “Culinary education is about more than cooking. Students develop teamwork, responsibility, leadership, creativity and practical skills they can use for life.”

One of Schilling’s proudest accomplishments has been building the school’s FCCLA chapter.







“During our first year competing, 20 students attended the Florida FCCLA State Leadership Conference in March 2026 and earned four gold, eight silver and eight bronze medals,” she said. “Madison Carrigan won the Florida FCCLA state pin design competition, and her design was produced and traded at the national conference. At the National Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C., this past July, Amanda Ortiz and Rosalyn Hulsey earned a silver medal in Food Innovations. I’ve also received two $2,500 Hillsborough Education Foundation grants, totaling $5,000, for professional culinary equipment, including Bosch mixers and Mise En Place carts. These investments benefit approximately 700 students who come through my classroom each year.”

Watching her students step onto the stage to receive their medals was unforgettable for Schilling.





“I knew how many hours of practice, persistence and teamwork went into those moments,” Schilling said. “For some students, it was their first chance to travel or compete on such a large stage. The medals are wonderful, but what means even more is seeing students who doubt themselves discover what they’re capable of.”

Schilling hopes to expand competitive events, build her school’s chapter and bring more hands-on career experiences into the classroom.

If you would like to help Schilling and her students, you can email her at laura.schilling@hcps.net.