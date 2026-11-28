HCA Florida Special Photography Project

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital is inviting local high school student artists to submit their favorite digital images at 300dpi to kathleen.rogers2@hcahealthcare.com for a special photography project to provide featured art for the new emergency room serving FishHawk, Riverview and Bloomingdale, opening in 2027. Please include the photographer’s name, high school and grade and the title of the image with each submission. Images should capture the heart of our community from local landmarks in Riverview, FishHawk and surrounding communities to stunning landscapes.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, December 4.

Brandon Elks Lodge Supports Forgotten Angels With Generous Donation

Forgotten Angels recently received a generous donation from Brandon Elks Lodge #2383 in support of its mission to help young adults aging out of foster care. Ed Ciesla and Jane Gilblair visited the Forgotten Angels property to personally present a check to Cindy and David Tilley, recognizing the organization’s work to provide young adults with a safe place to call home, guidance and opportunities to build successful, independent lives.

For more information about Forgotten Angels, visit its website at www.forgottenangelsflorida.org.

Tampa Bay Mission Of Hope Partners With Toys For Tots

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope is partnering with Toys for Tots this year for its Holiday of Hope 4 Families community event serving Eastern Hillsborough County. It is committed to bringing hope, restoring dignity and strengthening families by addressing essential needs while nurturing the growth and well-being of children and families through this difficult time. Its mission goes beyond providing holiday assistance. Tampa Bay Mission of Hope believes every child deserves an opportunity to experience joy, every family deserves support and every individual deserves to be treated with dignity, compassion and love. Together with community partners, it is delivering more than toys and food; it is delivering hope. Because every child deserves joy, every family deserves dignity, and every holiday deserves a little hope.

Families can register at www.tbmissionofhope.org.

Designer Purse Game Night

Bring your friends to enjoy an evening of fun and games with the chance to win a designer bag. Impact Program Inc. is hosting a fundraising Designer Purse Game Night on Thursday, December 3, starting at 6 p.m. at The Regent in Riverview. All donations benefit the Impact Program, which presents healthy lifestyles and relationships to teens, parents and teachers.

Tickets are available from www.whatisimpact.com/events until Wednesday, November 25, and cost $55, which includes food, beverages and a fun night of games. The Regent is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.

Make An Ornament At Himes Breakfast House

Himes Breakfast House is partnering with Nativity Church to support Nativity’s annual Christmas tree fundraiser, which helps the local food pantry, women’s shelters, area schools and other community organizations. This year, the partners are turning the fundraiser into a hands-on holiday event for families, with kids making their own ornaments and then hanging them on the Himes Christmas tree.

The celebration begins Saturday, November 28, from 5-7 p.m. at the Adult Education Center at Nativity Church in Brandon, where kids will decorate and create ornaments, including a popsicle stick sled ornament, using paint, markers and other art supplies.

On Saturday, December 5, from 1 to 3 p.m., families will bring their finished ornaments to Himes Breakfast House, located at 312 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon, to hang them on the Himes Christmas tree, enjoy brunch and gather for a group photo at the tree.





Liberty Manor For Veterans Receives $20,000 Donation

In recognition of Veterans Day on November 11, MedaHealth Associates presented a $20,000 donation to Liberty Manor for Veterans, a Tampa-based nonprofit providing housing and support services to homeless and disabled veterans.

For nearly two decades, Liberty Manor has helped more than 1,000 veterans transition out of homelessness, making a lasting impact in the Tampa Bay community.

The donation was made through Care Beyond Coverage, MedaHealth’s charitable initiative dedicated to turning company growth into meaningful local impact. Through the initiative, MedaHealth has contributed $70,000 to local causes in 2026.