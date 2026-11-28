Himes Breakfast House is partnering with Nativity Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Mother Seton Council #6724 on a two-part family holiday event that supports the council’s annual Christmas Tree Sale, its largest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds from the sale help serve families and individuals in need in the Brandon community.

On Saturday, November 28, from 5-7 p.m., kids will create ornaments with popsicle sticks and decorate a snow globe style ornament at the Adult Education Center at Nativity Catholic Church, located at 705 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. Families are welcome to attend.

On Saturday, December 5, from 1-3 p.m., ticket holders will gather at Himes Breakfast House, located at 312 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon, to hang their ornaments on the Himes Christmas tree, enjoy brunch and take a group photo in front of the finished tree. Seats are limited.

Tickets are $15 per person and include creating and decorating ornaments on November 28 and brunch on December 5. Additional brunch seats for guests who are not decorating are $5. Tickets are available at https://kofcbrandon.square.site/.

Questions can also be directed to Carla Sirois at 774-340-0074 or carla@riseandhimes.com.

Christmas Tree Sale

The Knights of Columbus Mother Seton Council #6724 at Nativity Catholic Church holds its annual Christmas Tree Sale each holiday season, offering fresh-cut Fraser fir trees and wreaths at the tree lot at Nativity’s Novemberfest Field. The sale supports ministries including financial relief, meals and shelter resources for local families in crisis; the Nativity Food Bank; educational scholarships for local children; and the parish’s youth ministry programs.

The tree lot opened on November 27 (weekdays, 5-9 p.m.; weekends, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.).

Himes Breakfast House serves classic breakfast and brunch favorites made fresh daily from 7-2 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Himes Breakfast House pays homage to the spirit of good friends and good food. It sets out to create an environment where everyone knows your name. It’s where eating out is about more than just great food, but the friends we make and the memories we create along the way.

Himes serves in Brandon, Riverview and South Tampa. Learn more online at www.himesbreakfasthouse.com.