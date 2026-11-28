Joanna Gao of Brandon was selected for Friends Forever International’s (FFI) Nationwide Immersion program, a selective national youth leadership program. The student received a 100 percent scholarship to participate.

Gao has served as president of Brandon High School’s science club and as a member of its student government association. Through her school’s FFA chapter, she has helped maintain the school barn and support activities at the Florida State Fair and Strawberry Festival.

“Working on my Community Action Project and talking to community members helped grow my leadership skills because it prepared me to take charge of future projects and taught me how to lead others effectively. I have more confidence in myself and believe I can accomplish more than I expect,” Gao wrote in survey responses.

For her Community Action Project, Gao proposed peer-support groups, school community events and stronger access to STEM and college-readiness opportunities in Brandon. Her application describes these as ideas for improving students’ sense of belonging and engagement.

Gao is now part of the FFI Global Alumni Network, which connects alumni from 30 states and 35 nations. Through the network, students can stay involved with FFI for decades as they continue their leadership journey.

Friends Forever International began in 1986 when 10 young people from Northern Ireland came to New England during the Troubles. Forty years later, FFI is an independent nonprofit based in Durham, New Hampshire, with hubs in Northern Ireland and Belize. It brings young people from different backgrounds together to build the skills and relationships they need to contribute to their communities.

FFI’s approach puts leadership into daily practice. Students speak in public, serve in communities, learn to work through differences and share responsibility for living and cooking together. During residential programs, they put away their phones, eat plant-based meals and practice mindfulness each day. The experience asks them to listen closely, take responsibility and build friendships with people they might otherwise never meet.

Every accepted student in FFI’s youth immersion programs receives a full scholarship covering program costs, including travel, accommodation, meals and activities. Preparation begins before the residential experience and continues afterward as students develop Community Action Projects addressing needs in their own communities.

Learn more about FFI at www.ff.international.