Just ahead of Veterans Day, Hillsborough County’s Plant City Adult Day Care Center honored two veterans who attend the Plant City Adult Day Care Center. Murlyn Scott Whiddon and Anthony Young Lewis Jr. received the organization’s honors.

Whiddon served in the United States Air Force from 1986 to 2006. His specialty was munitions, where he built bombs for the military. He served in numerous countries, including Turkey, Spain, South Korea, Japan, Iraq, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia. He participated in the Gulf and Persian wars, including Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Desert Storm. Whiddon retired in 2006 as an E-6 technical sergeant. Whiddon of Plant City has attended the Plant City Adult Day Care Center for a year.

Lewis of Plant City served four years in the United States Air Force. He enlisted during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Hawaii for four years. Lewis has attended the Plant City Adult Day Care Center for 18 months.

The celebration and recognition included both men receiving a certificate and medallions from Hillsborough County Adult Day Services.

The certificates and medallions were dedicated to the two recipients for their years of service in the United States military.

Maj. Jeffery Baumgart, senior instructor for Durant High School’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC), presented the certificates and medallions.

The Durant High School ROTC presented the flag of the United States of America. A member of the center sang “God Bless America,” and staff and clients recited the Pledge of Allegiance all in honor of the two veterans — Whiddon and Lewis — at the Plant City Adult Day Care Center.