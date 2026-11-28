Talkin’ Tacos, the fast-growing Mexican street food chain known for its birria tacos, is now serving customers at its newest Tampa Bay restaurant at 1916 W. Brandon Blvd.

The restaurant held a grand opening celebration on November 20 that included free birria tacos and Jarritos sodas for the first 100 guests, a live DJ, LED robot performers, a mariachi band and giveaways. First responders have one more chance to eat on the house.

Talkin’ Tacos is offered free meals to first responders through November 25 as a thank-you to those who serve and protect Brandon and the Greater Tampa Bay area.

The Brandon restaurant joins existing Tampa Bay locations in Temple Terrace, Westchase and Clearwater. It sits along one of Brandon’s busiest commercial corridors, near shopping centers, residential neighborhoods and major commuter routes.

“Tampa Bay has been an incredible market for us, and we’re excited to continue growing our presence with this new location in Brandon,” said Mohammad Farraj, co-founder of Talkin’ Tacos.



“From Temple Terrace and Westchase to Clearwater, we’ve seen an amazing response from the community, and Brandon felt like a natural next step,” he said. “It’s a vibrant, family-oriented area with a thriving dining scene, and we look forward to introducing even more guests to our signature birria, bold flavors and the energetic Talkin’ Tacos experience.”

The 2,400-square-foot restaurant has seating for 50, colorful murals, neon signs and self-service ordering kiosks. It is open seven days a week from 11 a.m.- 2 a.m., catering to lunch crowds, families and late-night diners.

The chain is known for its chef-driven halal Mexican menu. Its beef birria is slow-braised for 12 hours each day and appears in tacos as well as birria ramen and birria mac and cheese. Other popular items include mahi-mahi burritos and street corn in a cup. Desserts include loaded and biscoff churros, and the drink menu features horchatas, mangonadas and house-made lemonades.

Talkin’ Tacos began in 2020 as a food truck in Miami. It has since grown to 36 restaurants in Florida, along the East Coast and in Texas, with 15 more openings on the way. For more information or to view the full menu, visit https://talkintacos.net/ or follow @_talkintacos on Instagram.