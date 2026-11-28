For Bikes For Christ, Christmas is about more than giving gifts. It’s about bringing hope, creating opportunities and changing lives, one bicycle at a time. As the Dover-based nonprofit celebrates its 10-year anniversary, it is reflecting on an extraordinary decade of service while preparing to make this Christmas brighter for children and families throughout the Tampa Bay area and beyond.

Established in 2016, Bikes For Christ reached a major milestone last year by distributing its 3,000th bicycle. Over the past decade, the organization has partnered with more than 200 nonprofit organizations, schools, churches and community agencies throughout parts of five counties, becoming a premier provider of bicycle transportation to organizations working directly with those in need.

The Christmas season is especially meaningful, with several ongoing community traditions and special projects. For the eighth consecutive year, Bikes For Christ will provide bicycles to lower-income students at Bailey Elementary School, while returning for its second year of Christmas giving at Dover Elementary School. The organization also continues assisting Palm River Community Development Corporation (CDC) and is partnering with Community Impact Outreach on a special project to repair and restore bicycles for children in South Carolina. These efforts, along with multiple additional bicycle giftings through partner agencies, will help bring Christmas excitement and unforgettable memories to even more children.

“After 10 years, more than 3,000 bicycles and over 200 organizational partnerships, the excitement of seeing a child receive a bicycle never gets old,” said Pat Simmons, president and founder of Bikes For Christ. “For some children, it’s their very first bicycle. For others, it’s the opportunity to experience the freedom and memories that come with having one. It’s a simple gift that can make a lifelong impression and we’re blessed to be part of it.”

While the Christmas season brings special attention to its work, Bikes For Christ operates year-round, providing fully serviced bicycles to veterans, underprivileged children, homeless individuals, foster families, students, seniors and others facing transportation challenges. Its partnerships help connect people with reliable transportation for getting to work, school, appointments and other important destinations.

Based in Eastern Hillsborough County, Bikes For Christ serves communities throughout parts of five counties, with a growing network of agencies and organizations helping identify individuals and families who need assistance.

“Ten years ago, we never imagined just how far this mission would reach,” Simmons added.

For more, visit www.bikes4christ.com.