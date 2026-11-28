By Mylena C. Ferman

Whether looking to add to 2027’s to-be-read list or get ahead of holiday shopping for a loved reader, Bay Bound Books’ Local Author & Maker Market from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, has plenty to offer.

The holiday-themed market will be hosted at Curv Exchange, a plus-size resale boutique located at 6815 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa, and it is free to attend. Eight authors, spanning across both fiction and nonfiction genres, will be selling their works alongside various makers, including makers of candles, jewelry, Kindle inserts and more.

“I think there’s gonna be something for everybody, which is really cool,” said Katelyn Curran, event organizer, author and business owner.

Curran has experience in event planning; however, the Local Author & Maker Market is the first event she organized alone. After posting the idea of a ‘bookish’ holiday market online, Curran received a flood of support and interest.

“I had so much interest that I’m already planning two more events for Bay Bound [Books],” she said.

While future events will likely be bigger, attendees should expect a smaller, intimate, indoor market with a variety of bookish items. Attendees are recommended to bring a tote bag for their purchases and both cash and cards, as each vendor is responsible for their own transactions. All vendors at the event are local.

“The events I host are for our local community,” Curran said. “My goal is for [the events] to amplify authors and makers in our community.”

The local community is important to Curran, as she is a born-and-raised Floridian. One of her upcoming books, Hiding in the Saw Grass, takes place in Florida and follows a female protagonist as she escapes an abusive relationship. Her first book, Quiet Rebellion, is a memoir about her journey of healing from childhood and domestic abuse.

“I’ve always been a storyteller,” Curran said. “I would find the most mundane things to weave into my stories.”

Curran is also an owner of Soul Midwife Co., where she offers author mentorship, and she recently opened Moth & Lantern, a pop-up traveling bookstore, with her husband.

Interested attendees can preregister for the free event at www.eventbrite.com/e/1996030911187. Vendors interested in tabling at future events should reach out to Curran directly at soulmidwifeco@gmail.com. For more information about Curran and her businesses, follow @baybound.books on Instagram, Threads or Facebook; follow @mothandlanternbooks on Instagram; or visit www.katelyncurranwrites.com.