Flu season is arriving earlier than expected in Tampa Bay, and physicians at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital are urging residents to take precautions now as emergency room visits for influenza continue to climb.

According to hospital data, the number of flu cases diagnosed across Brandon Hospital’s emergency rooms nearly tripled from September to October. Even more concerning, October flu cases have nearly quadrupled compared to the same month last year.

The sharp increase is raising concerns among the hospital’s Infection Prevention team, which is encouraging Tampa Bay residents to get their annual flu vaccination sooner rather than later.

“Typically, many people plan to get their flu shot by Thanksgiving, but this year we’re seeing influenza circulate much earlier,” said Dr. Adelor Zamora, medical director of infectious disease at Brandon Hospital. “We’re seeing more cases of influenza A, and the significant increase in patients coming into our emergency rooms is a reminder that flu season is already here. I strongly encourage everyone to get their flu shot as soon as possible. Vaccination is one of the most important steps we can take to protect ourselves, our families and the most vulnerable members of our community.”

While most patients diagnosed with influenza in Brandon Hospital’s emergency rooms have been able to return home with instructions to rest, stay hydrated and manage their symptoms, some patients have experienced more serious complications requiring hospitalization.

Physicians and infection prevention experts say influenza can be particularly dangerous for older adults, young children, pregnant women and individuals with underlying medical conditions or weakened immune systems.

“Most otherwise healthy people will recover from the flu with rest and supportive care, but influenza should never be underestimated,” said Isis Lamphier, director of infection prevention. “For some patients, particularly those with other health conditions, the flu can lead to serious complications and hospitalization. That’s why prevention and early recognition of symptoms are so important.”

Common influenza symptoms include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, body aches, fatigue, headache and a runny or stuffy nose. Symptoms often appear suddenly, and not everyone with the flu develops a fever.