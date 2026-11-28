The forecast calls for snow, sisterhood and a little theatrical magic as The Valrico Players kicks off 2027 with Disney’s Frozen, coming to the historic James McCabe Theater from January 15-30.

Based on the beloved Disney animated film, Frozen brings the story of sisters Elsa and Anna to life with memorable songs, colorful characters, spectacular costumes and a heartwarming message about love, courage and family. Audiences can look forward to familiar favorites, including “Let It Go,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “For the First Time in Forever,” along with plenty of laughter and a few surprises.

For director Domin Pazo, the production is about more than bringing a beloved story to the stage. It is an opportunity to showcase the extraordinary talent, dedication and creativity of the local theater community.

“There’s something really special about bringing Frozen to life on our stage,” said Pazo. “We have an incredible cast of performers and an equally amazing team working behind the scenes. Everyone involved is volunteering their time and talent to create something truly memorable. We’re putting our hearts into this production, and I think audiences are going to feel that magic from the moment the curtain opens.”

The production brings together a talented ensemble of performers, supported by dedicated volunteers handling everything from set construction and costumes to lighting, sound, props and backstage coordination. Together, they are setting the stage for what The Valrico Players hopes will be its best year yet.

As a community theater, The Valrico Players relies on the passion and commitment of volunteers who believe live theater has the power to bring people together. With an ambitious production, a talented cast and an enthusiastic creative team, Frozen promises to deliver an exciting start to the 2027 season.

Audiences of all ages are invited to experience the magic, share a few laughs and discover why some stories are simply better when experienced live.

Performance & Ticket Information

Disney’s Frozen will be performed on January 15-17, 22-24 and 29-30, 2027, with special matinee performances on January 20 and 27, 2027. Performances will be held at James McCabe Theater, located at 506 5th St. in Valrico.

General admission tickets are $23, with special discounted pricing available for military members, students, and seniors. Tickets are available now online at the website https://thevillageplayersvalrico.com/.