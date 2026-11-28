Tampa Bay author Susana Jiménez-Mueller’s book, Brave Water: It’s never too late to learn to swim—or to begin again, received three honors at the 2026 International Latino Book Awards, recognizing its inspirational storytelling, exploration of immigration and cover design.

The book earned the bronze medal in the Isabel Allende Most Inspirational Fiction Book Award – English category, along with honorable mentions for Best Immigration-Themed Book and Best Cover Design. Jiménez-Mueller also designed the book’s cover, earning recognition for both her writing and design work.

The honors were announced at the 28th annual International Latino Book Awards ceremony held on October 3 at California State University San Marcos.

Brave Water, a memoir novella, follows Marisol as a panic attack at the edge of a swimming pool leads her to confront more than a fear of water. Her journey explores inherited fears, family history and the challenges of preserving her Cuban identity while navigating life in a new culture. At its heart is the possibility of beginning again — and finding the courage to move forward without losing the past.

Produced by Empowering Latino Futures since 1998, the International Latino Book Awards recognize books by and about Latinos across fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and children’s literature.

Jiménez-Mueller is a Tampa Bay author of Cuban and Spanish heritage. She is the author and cover designer of Brave Water, a memoir novella exploring family, cultural identity, and the courage to begin again. For more about Brave Water, visit www.susanasbooks.com.

For interviews, review copies or author appearances, contact susanasbooks54@gmail.com.