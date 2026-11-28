Hillsborough County is inviting residents to get involved in local government by applying to serve on several citizen advisory boards and committees.

The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners is seeking applicants to fill vacant and expiring positions on a variety of boards that provide guidance and recommendations on issues affecting the community. Opportunities are available in areas including affordable housing, arts and culture, code enforcement, human trafficking prevention, health care, historic preservation, transportation and human relations.

Residents interested in serving must live in Hillsborough County and be registered voters. These are volunteer positions, and members serve without compensation. Applicants may apply for more than one board but generally may serve on only one board at a time unless specifically approved by the board of county commissioners.

Some boards require applicants to have specific professional backgrounds, experience or community affiliations.

Among the opportunities are positions on the Affordable Housing Advisory Board, which advises county officials on affordable housing policies and programs; the Arts Council of Hillsborough County, which supports the development and promotion of local arts; and the Human Relations Board, which reviews complaints filed under the county’s Human Rights Ordinance.

Other opportunities include the Commission on Human Trafficking, the Historic Resources Review Board, the Health Council of West Central Florida and the County Internal Audit Committee. Several boards also seek professionals with backgrounds in construction, engineering, architecture, real estate, finance and other specialized fields. Terms vary by board, generally ranging from two to four years. Meeting schedules also vary, with some boards meeting monthly, quarterly or every other month.

To be considered, applicants must complete an application/questionnaire and a Standards of Conduct Form. All questions must be answered, and forms must be signed and dated. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

Applications can be submitted online through the county’s online application and Standards of Conduct Form at https://hcfl.gov/government/boards-and-committees/announcements-and-forms. They may also be emailed to boardservices@hcfl.gov; delivered to 601 E. Kennedy Blvd., Second Floor, Tampa, FL 33602; or mailed to P.O. Box 1110, Tampa, FL 33601.

Applicants seeking positions on boards requiring background checks will receive a link to complete the process. The link expires after 72 hours, so a timely response is required.

The application deadline is Friday, December 11, by close of business. Appointments are expected to be scheduled during a board of county commissioners meeting in January or February 2027.

For a complete list of available positions, qualifications and meeting schedules, visit the Hillsborough County website at https://hcfl.gov/ and search for “Boards, Committees and Councils.” A step-by-step digital application video guide is also available.