The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce (BRCC) proudly celebrated an exciting milestone for Pi Learning Academy with a special ribbon cutting ceremony held on October 21 at the academy’s location at 316 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. The ceremony recognized Pi Learning Academy’s achievement of obtaining its 501(c)(3) nonprofit status and becoming a licensed private school serving children with autism.

The celebration brought together chamber members, ambassadors, local business leaders and community supporters to recognize this important accomplishment and learn more about the academy’s commitment to providing personalized educational opportunities for children in the Brandon community. Guests enjoyed refreshments, networking and the opportunity to connect with those dedicated to supporting the academy’s mission.





BRCC President Amber Aaron welcomed attendees and expressed appreciation to everyone who gathered to celebrate this significant milestone and show their support for Pi Learning Academy.

Pi Learning Academy is a nonprofit private school dedicated to providing individualized, student-centered education for children in grades one through six. The academy offers both full-time private school enrollment and flexible homeschool enrichment programs, providing families with educational options designed to meet the unique needs and learning styles of their children.

Through small class sizes, individualized instruction, hands-on learning, STEM activities and real-world educational experiences, Pi Learning Academy creates an engaging and supportive environment where students can learn at their own pace. The academy emphasizes academic growth, confidence-building, independence and the development of lifelong learning skills.

The achievement of nonprofit status and private school licensure represents an important step forward in Pi Learning Academy’s mission to provide meaningful educational opportunities for children with autism and their families. These milestones reflect the academy’s dedication to creating an inclusive learning environment where students are encouraged to explore their interests, develop their strengths and reach their individual potential.

Following the official ribbon cutting, BRCC Honorary Mayor and Ambassador Abe Agosto read a special proclamation declaring October 21, 2026, as Pi Learning Academy Day. The proclamation recognized this significant achievement and the academy’s commitment to making a positive impact on children and families throughout the community.