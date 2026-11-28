The magic of the holiday season returns to ZooTampa at Lowry Park with Christmas in the Wild, presented by GEICO, offering families an unforgettable evening of dazzling lights, festive entertainment and wildlife experiences.

Nominated for USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 for Best Zoo Lights, the popular holiday tradition takes place on 19 select nights from now through Wednesday, December 23, from 4-10 p.m., and Saturday, December 26, through Wednesday, December 30, from 4-9 p.m.

The zoo transforms into a luminous holiday wonderland featuring more than a million lights, larger-than-life illuminated animal sculptures, festive music and 17 themed areas. Guests can also enjoy six live performances and seasonal treats throughout the evening.

Christmas in the Wild has new attractions for 2026.

Evergreen Falls, a magical holiday town featuring decorated home fronts, a Christmas tree lot and festive displays.

Snow Angel Overlook offers a frozen blue paradise of sparkling lights and special effects, where guests can meet an ice angel princess.

The expanded Jingle Bell Circle will feature a spectacular 30-foot Christmas tree with thousands of colorful lights choreographed to seasonal music. Four musical light shows will run every hour, accompanied by snow and special appearances by the Snow Queen.

One of the returning favorites is North Pole Lane, where families can meet Santa, decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus and enjoy holiday activities. Other highlights include Illuminate, The Realm of the Nutcracker, Snowasis, Ice Cavern, Rockin’ Wreath, Candy Cane Carousel and Caribbean Christmas.

Guests can also enjoy the Merry and Bright Light Show or upgrade their evening with special holiday encounters featuring African penguins or greater one-horned rhinos.

Visitors are also invited to support ZooTampa’s annual Giving Tree. The zoo cares for nearly 1,300 animals, including endangered, threatened and vulnerable species. Donations support its Enrichment Program, providing animals with activities that encourage natural behaviors, exploration and play.

Christmas in the Wild is free for ZooTampa members and Zoo Fun ticket holders. General admission after 4 p.m. is $34.95.

For tickets, event details and additional information, visit https://zootampa.org/.