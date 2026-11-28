As holiday shopping ramps up across Eastern Hillsborough County, McAuley Fine Jewelry in Brandon is seeing strong demand for classic gifts, meaningful personalization and growing interest in lab-grown diamonds.

The family-owned jewelry store has built its reputation on helping customers find pieces that mark important milestones while fitting a variety of budgets. According to Cassidy McAuley, sales associate and eldest daughter of owner Ed McAuley, the store’s customers often gravitate toward timeless gifts at the holiday season.

“Our most popular holiday items vary but we tend to sell a lot of lab diamond studs as well as birthstone studs, watches and cross pendants with chains,” said Cassidy.

The retailer’s annual holiday sale is returning this year, giving shoppers an opportunity to save on both custom orders and in-stock merchandise.

“We have a sale for 15 percent off special orders and 20 percent off finished items in stock that we run every year,” said Cassidy.

The specials this year take place from now through Thursday, December 24. Rather than steering customers toward a particular product, the business focuses on helping shoppers find jewelry that reflects the recipient’s personality and interests.

“As a small family business, we try not to push too much as far as recommendations for items,” said Cassidy. “We do our best to either order or create what our customers are looking for.”

According to Cassidy, birthstone jewelry tends to still be popular, as well as dainty pendants to wear on a chain.

“The price between gold and silver is quite different, as well as lab options for gemstones and diamonds becoming quite popular,” said Cassidy. “We have options for many price points to pair along with our guidance towards a piece that will last many more holidays.”

While custom jewelry remains a key part of the company’s business, holiday shoppers are increasingly opting for personalized touches rather than fully custom creations.

“Due to high demand for our custom work this year, we tend to focus more so on personalized gifts including engraving of names, important dates and small designs as opposed to full-blown custom,” said Cassidy. “Examples of this would be family birthstones set into a pendant or ring mounting to gift to a parent or grandparent, engraving wedding anniversaries inside rings, on flat pendants or ID-style bracelets.”

Cassidysaid customer preferences have also shifted this year.

“We’ve seen a trend towards marquise-shaped diamonds and gemstones this year as well as a rise in lab diamonds to get the size, shape, color and clarity you’re looking for,” she said.

McAuley Fine Jewelry is located at 201 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon Call 813-689-8124 or visit www.mcauleyfinejewelry.com.