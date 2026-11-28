Precision Health MD in Brandon is a primary care practice dedicated to providing compassionate, patient-centered health care rooted in prevention, trust, and long-term wellness. Led by Dr. Ashik K. Soni, M.D., MPH, a board-certified internal medicine physician, the practice offers comprehensive adult primary care, preventive care, chronic disease management, and same-day or next-day appointments. With a special focus on older adults and patients with chronic conditions, Precision Health MD is committed to building meaningful relationships and delivering quality care in a supportive environment.

“I grew up in the Brandon area and have lived here for more than 30 years,” Dr. Soni said. “I went to school here, and while I was working in the hospital, I knew I wanted to start my own practice and have elder care be the focus of my practice.”

Precision Health MD was founded with a simple but powerful mission: to deliver thoughtful, patient-centered primary care that is precise, proactive and personal.

“My goal is not just to treat disease but to educate, support and empower patients to take control of their health,” Dr. Soni said. “I believe the best outcomes come from strong physician-patient relationships built on trust, communication and continuity of care.”

Dr. Soni and his team believe health care starts with listening.

“We deliver personalized, evidence-based care focused on prevention, clarity and lasting health,” Dr. Soni said. “We take the time to understand your story so we can make better decisions, together.”

At Precision Health MD, seniors receive the attentive, compassionate care they deserve. The practice places a special emphasis on caring for adults ages 65 and older as well as helping patients manage chronic conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, COPD, asthma and other ongoing health challenges. By fostering a warm, welcoming atmosphere, the team is committed to ensuring every patient feels valued, understood and empowered to live a healthier life.

“We treat every patient like family,” said Dr. Soni. “Your health is our priority, and your care is our passion.”

Precision Health MD offers a variety of services, including annual wellness visits, male and female screening tests, mental and behavioral health support, acute care and diabetes care, to name a few.

“We deliver dedicated, patient-centered care through hard work, integrity and meaningful relationships, earning trust by being present, thorough, and committed to every patient we serve,” Dr. Soni said.

If you would like to learn more about the services offered at Precision Health MD or to schedule an appointment, you can visit its website at https://precisionhealthmd.org/ or call 813-657-9923. Its office is located at 1017 Professional Park Dr. in Brandon.