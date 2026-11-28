For nearly 40 years, Shells Seafood has been serving up fresh seafood, familiar favorites and lasting memories in the Brandon community. What started with a simple idea in the ’80s, making great seafood accessible in a casual, welcoming setting, has grown into a longtime local favorite for generations of families.

The Brandon location first opened in 1987 as the third Shells restaurant. Today, it continues to welcome guests with the same relaxed and family-friendly atmosphere, generous portions and friendly service that have made it a local staple.

But for many Brandon residents, Shells is about much more than a good seafood dinner. It’s a place tied to family traditions, milestones and memories that span generations.

“We’ve had customers tell us they first came to Shells as children, later worked here through school and now bring their own kids in for dinner. That’s pretty amazing when you think about it,” said Dasha Morgovsky, owner of Shells of Brandon. “When a restaurant has been around for this long, it becomes about so much more than the food. It becomes a place filled with memories, celebrations and family traditions.”

Since becoming part of Shells, Morgovsky and her husband have heard countless stories that illustrate just how much the restaurant means to its guests. One customer shared how the kitchen prepared a special mussel dish just the way his mother liked it for her birthday. Another recalled bringing his children to Shells every year to celebrate the end of the school year, a tradition they continue when visiting from out of state. One couple has even celebrated every wedding anniversary at the restaurant for the past 12 years.

Those connections are reflected in the restaurant’s menu too, where longtime favorites continue to bring guests back. The original clam chowder recipe, dating back to 1985, remains unchanged. Other popular dishes include Baby Lobster Pasta, Shrimp Mezzo Mezzo and Salmon Felix. Guests can also enjoy snow crab, shrimp and fresh fish, along with familiar favorites like chicken pasta.

Tucked away in a plaza at 115 E. Brandon Blvd., Shells is sometimes called “Brandon’s hidden treasure.” It’s a little treasure worth discovering, offering fresh seafood, longtime favorites and a welcoming atmosphere that keeps guests coming back. Whether you’re a regular or visiting for the first time, Shells is well worth a visit.

For more information, please visit www.shellsseafood.com/shells-brandon.