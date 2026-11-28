By Steven McKinnon

Cindy Paulhus and Eleanor Saunders founded the Seeds of Faith Community Garden in 2010-11. From the start, we had support from our local Home Depot and from the members of Bay Life Church, which owns the land the garden sits on.

Since then, we’ve been recognized several times. In 2019, Paulhus and the garden won a Harvest Award at the Hillsborough County Fair, and in 2021 the University of Florida named us the top community garden in the state. We’re also proud to be one of the five founding gardens of the Coalition of Community Gardens. The Coalition started in 2015 to help community gardens succeed by sharing knowledge with each other. You can learn more at https://coalitionofcommunitygardens.org/.

Our Garden

We have 83 in-ground beds, each 4 feet by 12 feet and edged with cinderblocks. Growers can rent 48 of them. The other 35 grow food for local food pantries. For the past several years we’ve averaged more than 20 growers and filled over 90 percent of our beds each season. An automatic sprinkler system with nine zones waters all 83 beds, using our own well, which the church provides.

Besides the beds, we grow pineapples along the fence and have a peach tree, two avocado trees and three lemon trees. We aren’t a fully organic garden, but we use very little pesticide. Our season runs from planting in late September until we close the garden in mid-June.

Giving Back

Each year we donate about 2,000 pounds of fresh vegetables, mostly to two local food pantries. This past year we beat that number and donated 3,300 pounds of fresh produce.

Our Mission

Our mission is to create and care for a natural space that reaches out to the community and gives people a peaceful place to find calm. Along the way, we provide fresh produce to individuals and families in our neighborhoods who need it. Through this work at Bay Life Church, we’ve found education, fellowship, care for the environment, teamwork and healthy habits, along with recognition from the county and the state.

Get Involved

We need growers. A bed costs $60 per year, or $35 if you volunteer 10 hours during the season.

Everyone in the community is welcome at our volunteer workdays, held on the second Saturday of each month from October through June, 8-10 a.m. We usually have 20-30 volunteers. Just show up ready to get dirty! Students can earn Bright Futures volunteer hours.

Contact Us

We’re behind Bay Life Church at 1017 N. Kingsway Rd. in Brandon.

Contact 813- 661-3696, missions@baylife.org or seedsoffaithgarden19@gmail.com, or find us online at www.facebook.com/seedsoffaithgarden.