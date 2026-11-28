After sharing a single room in a small apartment, Tamara Crespo Betancourt, her husband and her 8-year-old son now have a place to call their own. The family celebrated a new beginning this morning as they received the keys to their Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough home during a dedication ceremony at Windhorst Commons in Brandon.

Growing up in Cuba, Betancourt never imagined that owning a single-family home would be possible. As housing costs continued to rise, finding an affordable place for her family became increasingly challenging. This home, sponsored by SouthState Bank, represents more than a new address. For Betancourt, a day care teacher, it provides stability and the space her family needs to grow.

“Home is a place where we can be ourselves, share moments and build memories. Owning our own home gives us peace of mind to focus on our son Ian’s well-being, his education and building a stronger future for our family,” said Betancourt. “We are so grateful to everyone who helped make this home possible, especially SouthState Bank. Your support is helping change our lives.”

As part of Habitat’s homeownership program, Betancourt also contributed hundreds of hours of sweat equity, working alongside volunteers and investing in the home her family will now enjoy.





“Every Habitat home is made possible through partnerships with businesses, volunteers and community members who believe in making homeownership a reality for more families,” said Tina Forcier, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough. “We’re grateful to SouthState Bank for investing in this family and helping to bring this project to life.”

SouthState Bank provided funding for the home as part of its founding commitment to giving back and making the communities it serves better places to live.

“At SouthState Bank, we believe strong communities start with people having the opportunity to thrive. Supporting affordable homeownership is one way we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of local families. We’re proud to partner with Habitat of Tampa Bay Hillsborough and be part of Tamara and her family’s journey to homeownership,” said Angel Gonzalez, SouthState Bank West Florida Division president.

The home is the fourth of eight homes being built in the neighborhood through Habitat of Tampa Bay Hillsborough’s Pope Leo Village initiative.

Windhorst Commons is Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough’s 23-home neighborhood in Brandon. The remaining homes are expected to be completed by early 2027.