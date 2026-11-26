In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, South Hillsborough Pipeline construction activities will pause from Thursday, November 26, through Sunday, November 29. Normal construction activities and hours will resume on Monday, November 30, at 7 a.m.

As a reminder, please stay clear of construction zones, do not cross or move barriers and ensure children do not play near work areas or construction equipment.

Please continue to use caution when traveling through the area and obey all posted detours, which will remain in place throughout the holiday weekend.

On behalf of the entire South Hillsborough Pipeline project team, we wish you and your family a safe and happy Thanksgiving.