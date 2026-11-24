There’s still time to recognize an outstanding woman making a difference in Hillsborough County. The nomination deadline for the 2027 Women’s Hall of Fame has been extended to January 13, 2027.

Do you have a favorite woman mentor, teacher or business leader who has made a significant positive impact on the community? Nominate them to be considered for this prestigious honor.

This program celebrates the achievements of Hillsborough County women who have made significant contributions in areas such as social services, education, philanthropy, the military and public service to improve the lives of residents. The honor is given to up to three incredible recipients each year. The Commission on the Status of Women (COSW) has recognized and honored notable women through induction into the Women’s Hall of Fame since it was established in 2011. More than 40 women have been recognized since the program began.

Nomination forms are available at https://hcfl.gov/whof and will be accepted until 5 p.m. on January 13, 2027. For questions, contact Jaida Clark at 813-635-7403.

About the Hillsborough County Commission on the Status of Women

The COSW was created to study and make recommendations to the board of county commissioners on issues pertaining to the status of women, including discrimination, employment, day care, education and health care.

The COSW’s 17 members include those appointed by the Board of County Commissioners and representatives from The Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce, The Helen Gordon Davis Centre for Women, the League of Women Voters of Hillsborough County, The Spring of Tampa Bay, the Hispanic Professional Women’s Association Inc., the National Council of Negro Women, the University of South Florida, Hillsborough College, the Hillsborough County Children’s Board and the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida.