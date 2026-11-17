High 5 Inc.’s ADT Holiday Show is an unforgettable evening where individuals who are part of the Adult Day Training (ADT) Program get the opportunity to showcase their talents and abilities. This annual event is an opportunity for them to shine on stage in front of the people who support them.

“The ADT Holiday Show is such a special event for our program. It gives the adults we serve an opportunity to showcase their talents, build confidence and celebrate their abilities in front of the people who support and encourage them. More than just a holiday performance, it’s a chance to recognize their individuality, creativity and accomplishments while bringing our High 5 community together,” said Jada Spano, High 5’s chief communications officer.

According to High 5’s website, its ADT Program “gives adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities the opportunity to build independence and confidence, learn new skills, stay active and be an engaged part of their community.”

In addition, High 5’s team is dedicated to understanding each individual’s learning style to help them reach their full potential.

The ADT Holiday Show will take place on Thursday, December 17, from 6-9 p.m. at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. The theme for this year’s show is The Polar Express, and guests are encouraged to “dress as you are.”

“One of the most memorable parts of last year’s event was seeing the excitement and pride on the participants’ faces as they performed in front of their families, friends and supporters. Watching them step into the spotlight, share their talents and receive that encouragement from the audience was a powerful reminder of why this program matters so much,” said Spano.

All the funds raised at this event will directly go to the ADT Program to support expansion, curriculum, scholarship opportunities and more. To RSVP or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit https://high5inc.org/talent-show/.