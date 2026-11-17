Ryan Talley, Valrico author and podcaster Ryan Talley, known to his listeners as ‘Mr. Wheels,’ has released his first memoir, Finding My Voice: My Life and the Making of Mr. Wheels. The book came out on October 31 and is available on Amazon.

The story starts with a regular bus, a few steps and a mother who believed her son could climb them. Talley’s mom took him to practice boarding a standard bus again and again so he could ride it on his own. Those early experiences helped shape his independence and the determination that would become an important part of his life.

“Before I had a microphone, a following or a show called Mr. Wheels, I had those steps,” Talley said. “And I had my mother helping me figure out how to get up them.”

From there, the short, candid memoir follows Talley through classrooms that left him unchallenged, childhood adventures inspired by The Goonies, his discovery of writing, the unexpected joy of substitute teaching and the online community that grew around his TikTok streams. When hateful online debates wore him down, he turned to writing and long-form conversation, and Mr. Wheels was born as a space where disabled people, and anyone who’s been made to feel they don’t belong, could connect, feel seen and be themselves.

Through personal stories and humor, Talley explores the experiences that shaped his perspective, the importance of finding one’s voice and the value of building connections with others. His memoir also offers readers an opportunity to better understand the everyday experiences of people living with disabilities.

“There’s anger here. There’s joy,” Talley said. “And there’s the kind of humor that comes from being able to laugh at myself while still asking some uncomfortable questions. Yes, there will be cursing on the way to the message. Joy can handle a few bad words.”

Talley is the founder and host of the Mr. Wheels Podcast and writes about disability inclusion and everyday life on Substack. A power wheelchair user, he lives in Valrico and is active in disability advocacy across Tampa Bay.

Finding My Voice is available now in paperback (www.amazon.com/dp/b0hm58qkpc) for $15 and Kindle (www.amazon.com/dp/b0hppqllcb) for $10. For more information, visit the website at www.mrwheels76.com/finding-my-voice.