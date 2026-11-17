Red Calliope Gallery on Evers is home to Rouge Bar in Plant City, and it has become the go-to spot for great jazz music, uniquely crafted cocktails, over-the-top eats and entertainment.

“We are still a very new business, only a year and a half old, and really hope we can continue to grow in our community,” said co-owner Rachel Dummeldinger. “We host wine-tasting events and keep a full weekly calendar of fun things for you to be a part of in our community.”

The entertainment side of Red Calliope Gallery has grown by leaps and bounds over the last year. The Dummeldingers have produced two cabaret shows and are now beginning to host its third show, A Table for Two Starring Slade, in November.

“This show is wildly different as it has a very specific story line, whereas our others were more varied in nature,” Dummeldinger said. “As in many theatrical productions, you often encounter a show within a show. … Those are the sorts of fun nuggets you get with Table for Two.”

A Table for Two Starring Slade is an original work written and produced specifically for Red Calliope Gallery by its team of professionals. Its never-before-seen production debuts on Sunday, November 8, with two shows a night on the rest of the Sunday nights in November. Tickets are $65, with each seat being front row to the entertainment. Showtimes are 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

“Our show special is if you fill your table, purchasing four tickets, you receive a complimentary bottle of champagne,” Dummeldinger said. Ironically, Dummeldinger and her team have chosen not to disclose who the star of the show will be. “We are billing our character as a guest,” she said. “The show has several fun surprises, and we can’t wait for our guests to be amazed.”





Dummeldinger and her team have high hopes for their new cabaret show.

“Our show is created by artists, for artists, being brought to life in an art gallery,” she said. “My hope is that our community comes out to support the arts. We also want people to view Red Calliope Gallery as the celebration of arts that it is. We host many events monthly that celebrate all these things, as well as fine wine-based events, art classes, live music, everything from jazz to cover bands.”

If you would like to learn more about the events at Red Calliope Gallery on Evers and Rouge Bar, you can visit https://redcalliope.gallery/ or call 813-441-4227. Tickets for A Table for Two Starring Slade are also available on the website. Red Calliope Gallery on Evers and Rouge Bar is located at 109 S. Evers St. in Plant City.