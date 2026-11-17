HCA Florida Special Photography Project

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital is inviting local high school student artists to submit their favorite digital images at 300dpi to kathleen.rogers2@hcahealthcare.com for a special photography project to provide featured art for the new emergency room serving FishHawk, Riverview and Bloomingdale, opening in 2027. Please include the photographer’s name, high school and grade and the title of the image with each submission. Images should capture the heart of our community from local landmarks in Riverview, FishHawk and surrounding communities to stunning landscapes.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, December 4.

Memory And More Health Awareness Event

The Vitality Respite Center of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, located at 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon, will recognize Alzheimer’s Awareness Month this November by hosting Memory and More, a community event designed to provide practical information, helpful resources and greater awareness of memory health. This free event will take place on Saturday, November 21, from 9-11 a.m.

Attendees will hear from three expert speakers who will address topics related to Alzheimer’s. Free memory screenings will also be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (must register at www.saumc.net; space is limited), giving community members an opportunity to take a proactive step in understanding their cognitive health or the health of loved ones.

The Junior League Of Tampa Holiday Market

The Junior League of Tampa is hosting its 24th annual Holiday Gift Market at the Florida State Fairgrounds, located at 4800 U.S. 301 N. in Tampa, from Thursday through Sunday, November 12-15, to help fund another hundred years of impactful community projects.

The Holiday Gift Market, the league’s largest fundraising event, is a Tampa tradition featuring specialty merchants. Shop for a cause and find something for everyone on your list with a wide variety of clothing and jewelry, holiday decor, home goods, food and children’s items. The Junior League of Tampa commits 100 percent of the net proceeds from this event to funding its community projects and programs that impact more than 30,000 women, children and families in Hillsborough County every year.

Brandon Elks Lodge Supports Forgotten Angels With Generous Donation

Forgotten Angels recently received a generous donation from Brandon Elks Lodge #2383 in support of its mission to help young adults aging out of foster care. Ed Ciesla and Jane Gilblair visited the Forgotten Angels property to personally present a check to Cindy and David Tilley, recognizing the organization’s work to provide young adults with a safe place to call home, guidance and opportunities to build successful, independent lives.

For more information about Forgotten Angels, visit its website at www.forgottenangelsflorida.org.