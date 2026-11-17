The mission of the Pregnancy Care Center of Plant City (PCCPC) is to share God’s compassion and provisions to those facing an unexpected pregnancy and to uphold the sanctity of human life.

Originally opened in 1992, the Pregnancy Care Center of Plant City has served residents of Hillsborough and surrounding counties by helping thousands of families deliver healthier babies and make informed, healthy choices regarding their pregnancy. Services include pregnancy testing, wellness referrals, ultrasounds, prenatal health and parenting education classes, material assistance, support services for adoption planning, social service referrals, sexual risk avoidance education and referrals to counseling services.

With the growing need to ensure that fathers are involved in the life of their children, PCCPC implemented its Fatherhood Program.

“This program is designed to equip the fathers with pregnancy options counseling, prenatal and parenting education and to enhance the relationship with the mother,” said PCCPC’s fatherhood director, Mike Cross. “The PCCPC Fatherhood Program serves to advocate for fathers and equip them to grow and make life affirming decisions.”

The goal of the Fatherhood Services Program is to offer compassion and support to help fathers to understand their role as father in the family. The heart of our ministry is family.

“We want families to not just survive but thrive, and we fully believe that our Fatherhood Program can be of great value in that quest,” Cross said. “Our program equips fathers in the prenatal health of their partner and in parenting education and enhancing the relationship with mother and children.”

The Fatherhood Education Program is designed to equip expectant and current fathers with the knowledge, skills, and resources necessary to become a more engaged and responsible father. The program addresses the practical and relational challenges fathers may experience as they navigate pregnancy, parenting, relationships, employment, financial responsibilities and family life. With individualized educational support and community referrals, participants will develop skills that promote healthy relationships, effective parenting, positive father-child engagement and greater family stability.

Another program PCCPC offers to expecting fathers is its Daddy Diaper Bags Program.

“We’ve found that one way to get fathers excited about getting and staying involved in the Fatherhood Program is by offering Daddy Diaper Bags in our Baby Boutique,” Cross said. “We’re able to show the fathers that they have an opportunity to obtain a manly looking diaper bag. We also stock them with items for both the baby and dad.”

In addition to diapers and wipes in the bags for babies, PCCPC also puts in a dad ball cap, or some beef jerky, or some energy drink powder for him as well.

“Each one of these fully stocked Daddy Diaper Bags cost around $100 for the bag and contents,” Cross said. “So, when you are thinking about your financial gift, please consider this as a gift to assist us in helping in fight for fatherhood involvement.”

To learn more visit its website at www.plantcitypregnancycenter.org or call 813-759-0886. PCCPC is located at 304 N. Collins St. in Plant City.