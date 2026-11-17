By Kristen Hare

“I bet I’ve done everything in your book.”

I hear this a lot. As a local journalist and author, I often meet people (locals and transplants) who are sure they’ve done it all. I’ve written five books about things to do in Tampa Bay and a book about old hotels, motels and inns. And I have not done it all.

But I do love to stump the folks who think they have. And the surest way to do that is to suggest something from our own corner of Tampa Bay.

My latest book, 100 Things to do in Florida Before You Die, features some of my favorites, including sipping a cold beer and eating something delicious at The Beer Shed in Riverview.

I include the Showmen’s Museum in Riverview. While many people know about the history of circus folks and Gibsonton, you get to go deeper into the lore, the histories and the men and women behind them at this museum dedicated to the people who worked behind and in front of the curtains at circuses, carnivals and traveling shows.

Of course, Plant City’s strawberry shortcakes are famous, and Parkesdale Farm Market’s sit at the top of the list. But have you tried the strawberry milkshake?

And finally, if I really want to surprise someone who’s sure they’ve done it all, I ask them if they’ve seen the trees at Edward Medard Conservation Park. This reclaimed phosphate mine has been in all three editions of my book, 100 Things to do in Tampa Bay Before You Die; it’s in my new Florida book, and it’s a treasure.

In case you haven’t yet been, bring $2 cash, take your second left onto Sacred Hills Drive, park facing the trees and head up the hill. There, you’ll see the roots of trees exposed above ground thanks to decades of erosion. It’s kind of magical. And when I tell the done-it-alls about that last one, it stumps them every time.

Want to tell me your favorites? I’d love to hear about them. Send me an email at oldfloridahotels@gmail.com, and if you include your mailing address, I’ll send you an old Florida postcard too.