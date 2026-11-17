Patti Burnett of Brandon is the founder and owner of PattiCakes Custom Cakes. She is a University of South Florida alumna, former elementary school teacher and proud mom of five amazing kids.

“My business started from a love of art and baking, initially by baking only for family and close friends,” Burnett said. “People loved my work and shared it with their friends, and PattiCakes Custom Cakes was born.”

Burnett has a servant’s heart for her community and local teachers. She supports many local schools by providing cookies or cakes for their fundraisers, combining her love of baking with a desire to give back. As a former elementary school teacher, she understands the challenges educators face when they want to do something special for their students.





“Since I’m a former teacher, I know what it’s like to want to do special things for your students,” Burnett said. “This isn’t always easy for teachers to do, so I want to do my best to help them when I can.”

For Burnett, those contributions are more than sweet treats; they are a way to stay connected to education and support the teachers serving her community. Her willingness to help reflects the same personal spirit that shaped her business from the beginning, a love of creating something special for others.

Burnett was recently asked to create special cookies for the 100th anniversary of Bryan Elementary School in Plant City. The request offered her an opportunity to put her baking talents toward a celebration of the school’s history. It also had a personal connection: the school’s principal had been a faithful customer for years.





“The principal of Bryan Elementary has been a faithful customer over the years, so I wanted to do something special for the school’s anniversary,” Burnett said. “One hundred years is an amazing accomplishment for any school.”

Creating cookies for the occasion brought together two parts of her life: her work as a baker and her appreciation for education. For Burnett, the anniversary was an opportunity to recognize a school’s milestone while giving back to someone who had supported her business. The gesture reflected her desire to make something special for others, with a sweet contribution to a meaningful community celebration.

“I support a lot of local charities, like ECHO, the Angel Foundation and High 5, to name a few,” Burnett said.





Just as she looks for ways to help teachers, she also makes room to support local charitable efforts.

To learn more about PattiCakes Custom Cakes or order some of Burnett’s sweet treats, you can visit her website at https://patticakescustomcakes.square.site/.