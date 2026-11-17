Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) celebrates outstanding achievements by students and FFA chapters recognized at the 99th National FFA Convention held from October 21-24 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

HCPS students demonstrated their knowledge, leadership and agricultural skills on the national stage, earning top finishes in competitive events, national chapter recognition and individual honors.

Among the district’s top achievements, Durant High School’s Floriculture Team earned second place nationally, while its Environmental and Natural Resources Team placed third in the nation.

“Seeing our students compete and succeed at the national level is a tremendous source of pride for our entire district,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “These accomplishments reflect the dedication of our students, their FFA advisors and our agriculture educators who provide hands-on opportunities that build leadership, technical skills and confidence. Congratulations to all our students and chapters for representing Hillsborough County so well on the national stage.”

National Recognitions Armwood High School:

Recognized as a 3-Star National Chapter.

Durant High School:

Floriculture Team — second place.

Jackson Sturgis.



Sophia Brownell.



Payton Flanagan.



Ashlyn Demanovich.

Environmental and Natural Resources Team — Third Place: