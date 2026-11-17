Hillsborough County UF/IFAS Extension Service is planting the seeds for greener, healthier neighborhoods with the Neighborhood Tree Grant Program. Community groups in unincorporated Hillsborough County can apply now for financial assistance for the purchase and installation of trees in residential neighborhoods.

The program’s overall goal is to enhance community spaces, expand the tree canopy and improve the local environment. By reinvesting tree mitigation revenues into community projects, the county aims to preserve and diversify its urban forest while creating more sustainable and attractive neighborhoods for years to come.

The program is funded through the Hillsborough County Tree Trust Fund, which uses fees collected through tree mitigation requirements to support new tree planting projects throughout the community.

How To Apply

The application period is open until January 31, 2027. Applications will be reviewed from February through March 2027, with award recommendations finalized in April 2027. Grant recipients will be notified by April 30, 2027.

For more information on the application process and how to apply, visit the Neighborhood Tree Grant Program main page at https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough/agriculture/urban-forestry/neighborhood-tree-grant/.

Project Timeline and Requirements

Approved tree planting projects can begin in May 2027 and must be completed by November 30, 2027. Grant recipients must submit a final planting report within 30 days of project completion and a one-year establishment report to document the continued health and growth of the planted trees.

About Hillsborough County

Established in 1834, Hillsborough County government provides essential services to a diverse and growing community under the leadership of a publicly elected, seven-member board of county commissioners. Services include water, solid waste and recycling, parks and recreation, public safety, infrastructure, pet resources, economic development, environmental stewardship and a wide range of community programs and public services. Hillsborough County services are paid for in part by property taxes.

Learn more at https://hcfl.gov/propertytax.