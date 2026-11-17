Campbell’s Dairyland of Brandon has been named a recipient of the prestigious Iconic Business Award from Transworld Business Advisors of Florida, recognizing the restaurant’s 41-year history, strong community roots and continued legacy under new ownership.

Located at 200 S. Parsons Ave., Campbell’s Dairyland has been a Brandon landmark since 1985, serving generations of families with its signature chili dogs, burgers, ice cream and more than 30 milkshake flavors. Beyond its menu, the restaurant has become a favorite gathering place where families and friends have created lasting memories.

The restaurant’s history began when Boyd and Pam Campbell purchased a former ice cream business called Dairy Isle in 1985. They introduced their family’s cherished chili recipe, which had been passed down through five generations. The business was renamed Campbell’s Dairyland in 1993, and in 1998, the Campbells’ daughters, Jill Paules and Leesa Lee, along with their husbands, took over operations.

The family business faced a significant challenge in 2002 when a devastating fire forced the restaurant to close for more than eight months. Its eventual reopening demonstrated the strong connection between Campbell’s Dairyland and the Brandon community.

In 2026, the restaurant began a new chapter when Chris and Karrie Mueller, owners of Dairy Joy, acquired the business. With Dairy Joy’s Florida roots dating back to 1958, the Muellers are committed to preserving Campbell’s Dairyland’s name, traditions and nostalgic charm while continuing its legacy for future generations.

“Campbell’s Dairyland represents everything that makes small businesses so important to our communities,” said Andy Cagnetta, founder of Transworld Business Advisors of Florida.

He noted that the restaurant has been part of Brandon’s fabric for 41 years, bringing families together and creating memories across generations.

Chris said receiving the award on behalf of the Campbell’s team was an honor and a testament to the Campbell family’s hard work and dedication.

“I consider Campbell’s Dairyland the Brandon community’s store,” Chris said. “As the new caregiver of this iconic business, I’m looking forward to preserving the community’s memories here and ensuring that Campbell’s can be enjoyed by Brandon families for decades.”

The Transworld Iconic Business Award recognizes businesses that have made lasting contributions to their communities and highlights how successful ownership transitions can preserve local institutions.

For more information, visit www.tworld.com/locations/florida/.