By Teri Perkins

Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce (BRCC), in partnership with the Valrico Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce, proudly celebrated the grand opening of Grease Monkey – Valrico with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in October. Chamber members, ambassadors, community leaders and guests gathered to welcome the new business and show their support for owners Joe and Melissa Canfield.

BRCC President Amber Aaron welcomed attendees and thanked everyone for coming together to celebrate this exciting addition to the Valrico business community. Aaron then invited Joe and Melissa to share a few words about their business and their enthusiasm for serving local residents.

Grease Monkey – Valrico is a family-owned and operated automotive maintenance center offering a convenient, stay-in-your-car service experience designed to make routine vehicle maintenance simple and stress-free. The business provides quality oil changes and a variety of essential automotive services, including battery replacements, wiper blades, filters, fluid services and multipoint vehicle inspections.

Conveniently located on Lithia Pinecrest Road, Grease Monkey – Valrico is committed to delivering quality service while building strong, lasting relationships with customers throughout the community. As local business owners, Joe and Melissa are proud to invest in the Valrico area and look forward to serving their neighbors for years to come.

During the celebration, guests had the opportunity to tour the new facility, meet the Grease Monkey team, enjoy refreshments, participate in raffles and network with fellow chamber members and community representatives.

Following the official ribbon cutting, BRCC Honorary Mayor and Ambassador Abe Agosto presented a special proclamation declaring October 16, as Grease Monkey – Valrico Day, recognizing the business’ grand opening and its commitment to serving the community.

The joint ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Valrico Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce highlighted the spirit of collaboration between local business organizations and their shared commitment to supporting economic growth, entrepreneurship and business success throughout the region.

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce congratulates Joe, Melissa and the entire Grease Monkey – Valrico team on their grand opening and wishes them continued success as they become an integral part of the local business community.

Grease Monkey – Valrico is located at 3618 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, visit www.greasemonkey.com/locations/fl/valrico/.