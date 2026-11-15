On Sunday, November 15, at 9 p.m., the interior lanes of Boyette Road will close from just west of the McMullen Road intersection to Donneymoor Drive for restriping. To minimize traffic impacts, this work will take place overnight from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. and is expected to be completed by Monday, November 16, weather permitting.

On November 16 at 6 a.m., motorists will notice a new traffic pattern on Boyette Road. All westbound lanes on Boyette Road will be open from the Boyette Executive Center, just west of Donneymoor Drive, through the McMullen Road intersection. Eastbound lanes will be reduced just east of McMullen Road.

Open-trench pipeline installation continues to progress east along Boyette Road. As construction progresses, the project team will continue to work toward reopening lanes as soon as it is safe to do so.

Motorists should expect delays. Please use caution when driving, biking or walking in the area. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding as we work to complete this important infrastructure project as safely and efficiently as possible.

For more information, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.