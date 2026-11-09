Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, November 9, crews building the South Hillsborough Pipeline will close the outside northbound lane of Falkenburg Road, from south of the CSX Railroad tracks to approximately 300 feet north of Woodberry Road.

Work may extend past 7 p.m. or continue overnight as needed to complete the tunneling operation in this area. This lane closure is expected to last up to one week.

Businesses along the east side of Falkenburg Road will remain accessible.

Motorists should use caution, obey all posted signs and allow extra time for travel.

For more information, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/ or follow Tampa Bay Water on Facebook and Nextdoor.