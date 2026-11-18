A high school homecoming dance provides lifelong memories. It is not only an event that serves as a grand finale of a weeklong school celebration; it is an opportunity for students to connect with their friends and dress up.

Bloomingdale High School’s Fashion Club did not want any student to miss the homecoming dance due to financial constraints. The club, formed last year by club president Alexandru ‘Alex’ Marin, created a boutique so students could shop for free for homecoming clothes and accessories.

The Fashion Club collected donations for weeks, and then, with the support of their club sponsor, art teacher Pam Reeves, they opened the Bulls Boutique three weeks before the homecoming dance.

The Bulls Boutique provided a private shopping experience for students. There were no requirements and no questions asked. The club members did not interact with the students or know who they are, so as to respect their privacy.

Marin got the idea for the boutique after watching a TikTok video about a girl who could not go to homecoming because she didn’t have a dress.

“I was thinking, if there’s people like that on the internet, there must be other people that aren’t brave enough to talk about it on the internet but still need a dress. I wanted to do something at school to help people that might not be open enough to talk about it publicly,” Marin said.

Reeves said the best part of watching the club put the boutique together was their genuine interest in helping other students and their true excitement when they heard there was a shopper. Reeves said it was beautiful to see the impact on the student shoppers.

“When our first shopper came in, she tried on several dresses. When she found one, she called me in, and you could see how happy she was. Then she said, ‘I feel like Cinderella,’” Reeves said.

Club secretary Lillian Walsh said it feels rewarding knowing their work was going to such a good cause.

“It’s so nice to know we made someone’s day a little better. It’s beautiful,” Walsh said.

Club treasurer Lawrence Derosier said it feels great knowing they are helping.

“There’s definitely a certain stigma around taking, like, free stuff. But it’s one thing being embarrassed to do it. It is another thing not having the option to,” Derosier said.

Bloomingdale’s Fashion Club has 45 members. The officers are Marin, vice president Stacie Montes de Oca, Walsh, Derosier and public relations Amelia Miller. They plan to open the Bulls Boutique again before prom.